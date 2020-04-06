Tension between protesters, police returns at Buffalo City Hall

At least two people were taken away in handcuffs a two-minute warning was issued to clear the streets outside City Hall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the past two days featured peaceful protests, some tension bubbled back up to the surface Thursday at Niagara Square.

Not too long after Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that he would ban the use of chokeholds by police officers, police gave the people there a two-minute warning to clear the streets outside City Hall.

2 On Your Side reporter, Leanne Stuck witnessed two people being taken away in handcuffs.

The protesters left the streets, chanting "We want Byron," and police backed away once the road was clear.

Investigative Post reporter Ali Ingersoll reported that police told protesters that so long as they stayed out of the street and left by 8 p.m., which is when the curfew for the City of Buffalo begins.

The protesters were lined up in the middle of the street across from police, who were dressed in protective gear.