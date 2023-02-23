Tens of thousands without power in Western New York following winter storm

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, more than 23,000 NYSEG customers were without power.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tens of thousands of customers are waking up without power in Western New York.

A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, and ice moved through the area Wednesday and overnight into Thursday, and that combination wreaked havoc on trees and power lines.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, more than 23,000 NYSEG customers were without power. That number was closer to 1,000 for National Grid customers in Western New York.

Here are some links to view power outages in your area: