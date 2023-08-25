Tennessee investors buy Buffalo medical building for $6.55 million

A Tennessee investment group has paid $6.55 million for a medical office building in Buffalo.

MMPF III Lockport NY LLC, an affiliate of Montecito Medical, purchased 222 Genesee St. from P.E.M. LLC, an affiliate of WNY MRI, according to documents filed this week with the Erie County clerk's office.

The building is the headquarters of WNY MRI. Founded in 2003, the medical imaging firm added a 7,770-square-foot addition to the building in 2016 and has opened several other locations throughout Western New York.

Representatives from WNY MRI and Montecito Medical could not be reached for comment.