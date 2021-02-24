Ten Lives Club takes in 6 rescue cats from Puerto Rico

The cats arrived Tuesday afternoon at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Ten Lives Club is helping six homeless cats from Puerto Rico find forever homes here in Western New York.

The cats arrived Tuesday afternoon at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport from the All Sato Rescue, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help abandoned animals in Puerto Rico. All Sato Rescue partners with various rescues across the U.S. to help homeless dogs and cats find homes.

“These homeless cats have been through a lot at a young age," said Kimberly LaRussa, public relations manager for Ten Lives Club. "Many friendly cats were living on the streets and now they will finally have the beautiful lives they deserve with families who will love them forever."

The Ten Lives Club says more cats will be arriving at the Buffalo Airport from Puerto Rico next week.