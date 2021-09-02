Ten Lives Club looking for themed gift basket donations

Cat adoption center looking for creative ways to fundraise during pandemic

BLASDELL, N.Y. — The Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group is looking for gift basket donations for an upcoming fundraiser.

The group works to help Western New York cats and kittens find loving homes.

Normally, the non-profit holds an all-you-can-eat chili cook-off every January, but organizers said they had to get creative, given the pandemic. It recently held a drive through "Chili for the Kitties" event and sold more than 130 packs of chili to families.

The group is now planning a virtual basket raffle to replace its yearly "Furball" event.

You can drop off a theme basket to donate at its main shelter at 3741 Lake Shore Road in Blasdell, or at its Eastern Hills Mall location, which is across from the Dipson Theater.