LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Warm up with homemade chili and help a good cause at the Ten Lives Club chili cook-off at the Lake Erie Italian Club on South Park Avenue.

It runs Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m.

Get all the chili, bread, and nachos you can eat for $10. Kids get in for $5.

There will be a cash bar, adoptable cats, and a bottle and can drive.