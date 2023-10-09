Ten lives club 'Festival of Fangs'

Local rescues teaming up with the Ten Lives Club for a Halloween event.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — Looking to have a furry fun time?

The Ten Lives Club is hosting a 'Festival of Fangs' on Saturday, October 21 from 2:00pm - 7pm.

The event will be at Sole in Blasdell at Woodlawn Beach. The event is $5 per car to attend, and encourages the whole family to come out for the Halloween fun.

There will be adoptable pets at the event, and other local rescues teaming up with the Ten Lives Club.

The festival will also have vendors, interactive guests, trunk or treat, pet costume contests, and more.

Last week at Ten Lives Club we had 13 spays/neuters, 46 adoptions and 34 intakes. See below each photo for more information on the cats 😺 Posted by Ten Lives Club on Monday, October 9, 2023