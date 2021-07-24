Ten Lives Club celebrates 20 years

Ten Lives Club is celebrating its 20th birthday Saturday.

The non-profit is having a party from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its main shelter located at 3741 Lake Shore Road in Blasdell.

At the event there will be 70 theme baskets, a liquor basket raffle, a lottery board raffle, 50/50 vendors, a prize wheel, live music and more. The event will also feature shelter tours, with cats up for adoption.

In addition, the Ten Lives Club is teaming up with ConnectLife to host a blood drive.

Admission to the event is free; however, the Ten Lives Club asks that anyone attending the event brings their own lawn chair.