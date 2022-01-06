Ten Lives Club looking for participants in Chili Cook Off fundraiser

The fundraiser takes place on Jan. 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group is preparing for their annual Chili Cook Off fundraiser, and the community is invited to participate. Currently, the Ten Lives Club is still looking for people to participate in a chili making contest for the event on Jan. 23.

It is free to enter the contest, and every contestant will receive a small prize for entering.

The public is invited to attend the event from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. for $10 per adult or $5 for children under 10 years of age for all the bread and chili they can eat. Those in attendance will vote on the bet chili there, and prizes and money will be awarded to the chili that receives the most votes. Both meat and vegetarian chilis will be at the event.

People who want to enter can register online at the Ten Lives Club website.

And it's not just chili makers who can show off their craft at this event. The Ten Lives Club is also looking for bakers to make individually wrapped desserts for the event. There must also be a sign of ingredients for people who may be allergic to different foods.

Call (716) 646-577 ext. 7 to join the dessert committee or to bake for the event.

Participants attending the event will also be able to take part in a themed basket raffle, 50/50 raffle, buy it now, cats up for adoption, can a bottle drive and buy the Ten Lives Club merchandise.