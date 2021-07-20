Ten Lives Club awarded $10,000 grant to save more cats

The organization was awarded the grant as a part of the Save the Cats Project.

BLASDELL, N.Y. — Ten Lives Club was awarded a $10,000 grant from the East Hill Foundation as a part of the Save the Cats Project. The grant will help the organization help more cats in Western New York.

The money will be used to buy a flat-top surgery table, a new feline serenity suite and an autoclave to sterilize surgical instruments.

"We are incredibly grateful to the East Hill Foundation for awarding Ten Lives Club a grant to help continue saving as many cats as we can," said Kimberly LaRussa, public relations manager for Ten Lives Club. "This year alone we've assisted more than 1,600 cats and that number grows every day. This essential equipment will allow us to house more cats and take care of their medical needs in the most efficient manner possible."

The flat-top surgery table will allow for more efficient surgeries and will help people looking for low cost spay and neuters. Ten Lives Club does around 50 to 75 surgeries a week.



The feline serenity suite will give cats more space to jump around and hide in new cages. The suite is shown to reduce their stress.