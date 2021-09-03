Ten Lives Club and WNY Heroes receive $5,000 from Williamsville office charity walk

Brady Corporations Williamsville branch hosted a "Brady Walk for Community" to raise the funds.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Both Ten Lives Club and WNY Heroes, Inc., received generous donations from a recent community charity walk.

On Friday, Brady Corporations announced they were able to donate $5,000 each to the two organizations. The money was raised at the company's "Brady Walk for Community," which is in its 11th year for nationwide Brady Corporations.

The employees of the Williamsville office voted to donated funds raised to the two non-profits. One of the employees has adopted multiple cats from Ten Live Club, but one of them recently passed away. He wanted the company to donate to the organization to remember his cat.