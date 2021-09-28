Television reporter injured in vehicle accident

Lilia Wood was struck by a vehicle while standing at a corner on Grider Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an accident that happened on Grider Street near ECMC Monday afternoon.

Buffalo Police accident investigators say a Chevy Colorado pulled out of a parking lot and collided with a vehicle that was traveling south on Grider near Maple Ridge Avenue.

The two vehicles then went off the road. One of the vehicles, hit a television reporter from WKBW who was standing at the corner.

Channel 7 identified the reporter as Lilia Wood. Wood was taken to ECMC where she is listed in stable condition.