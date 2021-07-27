Teens indicted on 205 counts involving rape & kidnapping

Five teenage boys have been indicted for a combined 20 charges. It one of the highest count indictments handed down by a grand jury in Erie County in years.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said his office is handling one of the largest cases, he believes,ever. Five teenagers have been charged with raping two girls last year. There is a 205 count indictment naming the suspects.

There were two incidents.

One involved an 11-year-old girl who was raped inside her home. The DA says some of the suspects broke into her home while she was there alone. When her mother returned, they stole a cell phone and ran.

In the other case, three suspects, including a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy offered a girl they knew a ride, but took her to Potomac Park where she was raped and kidnapped and until she got away. A good Samaritan saw her walking and offered help.

Two the suspects charged are Bryce J. Baker and Abdiwahab Sabtow, both 19.

2 On Your Side is showing their mug shots because they were deemed to be a public threat for the crimes allegedly committed.

Police are still looking for a 19-year-old in this case. His name and picture have not been released.

As for the juveniles, Flynn said "there is nothing more I want to see than justice done to the 11 and 16 year-old girls. I don't care how old the 13-and-a14-year old suspects are, they need to spend as much time in jail as possible."

Here are the charges from the DA's office:

Bryce J. Baker, 19, of Buffalo:

• Three counts of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child (Class "A-II" felonies)

• Two counts of Rape in the First Degree (Class "B" felonies)

• Four counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class "B" felonies)

• One count of Burglary in the Second Degree (Class "C" felony)

• One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class "A" misdemeanor)

Abdiwahab Sabtow, 19, of Buffalo:

• One count of Predatory Sexual Assault of a Child (Class "A-II" felony)

• Two counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class "B" felonies)

• One count of Burglary in the Second Degree (Class "C" felony)

• One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class "A" misdemeanor)

The 13-year-old juvenile offender was charged with the following offenses:

• Three counts of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class "B" felonies)

• One count of Burglary in the Second Degree (Class "C" felony)

• One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class "A" misdemeanor)

In one incident, on November 20, 2020, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a 16-year-old female victim entered a vehicle with Sabtow and two juvenile offenders who drove her to Potomac Park. The three defendants are accused of forcibly raping the victim at the park. After the alleged sexual assault, the defendants drove the victim to another location where they picked up Baker and another adult defendant. It is further alleged that the five teenagers drove the victim to West Ferry Street near Broderick Park where they forcibly raped the victim again.