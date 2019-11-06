Logan Smith-Carlos turned 16 last month. Now the Hamburg teenager's family is grieving, but opening up about mental illness and organ donation.

"Logan came home distressed and ultimately fell off of his third floor balcony onto concrete below," said his aunt, Erica Goddard. He died of suicide.

"His life was a battle that he was constantly fighting within himself with depression, OCD, with thoughts that he just could not get to go away. He was fighting and he was fighting hard," according to his aunt, who said he was diagnosed with anxiety earlier this year.

The family hopes by speaking out anyone, especially young people, with mental illness, depression, anxiety will seek help.

Logan was a sophomore at Hamburg High School. He participated in sports and school musicals. The district issued this statement:

The entire Hamburg Bulldog family is saddened and heartbroken for the family and friends of Logan Smith-Carlos. The Hamburg Central School District is prepared to do all that we can to support our students, their families and our staff during this very difficult time. Since early today, we have had additional counselors, social workers and psychologists on-hand to assist those who are affected by his death. The professionals in our High School Counseling Center are available to speak to any parents who wish to know how they can support their child through the grieving process. Our thoughts and prayers are with Logan and his family, and we will continue to do all we can to provide support for anyone in our school community who feels we can assist.

The family says he was passionate about becoming a marine life preservationist.

It was Logan's wish that if he died that his organs be donated. All of his organs were donated, except his heart. "It's just the fulfillment of his last wish, he always wanted to help to make other peoples lives better," said his uncle Ron Carlos.

