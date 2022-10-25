Teens killed in expressway crash in Buffalo identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 14-year-old girl killed would have celebrated her 15th birthday on November 1, according to her friends and family. Ahjanae Harper was also the mother of an infant girl.
Marcus Webster, 19, was another passenger killed. His family said he worked and attended school.
The Monday morning accident stopped rush hour traffic. Police say the 16-year-old-driver was driving a stolen KIA.
He has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of the stolen property. As of now, he has been given an appearance ticket to return to court in November.
Below are the names of all of the victims:
- Marcus Webster,19
- Swazine Swindle,17
- Kevin Payne,16
- Ahjanae Harper,14
A 14-year-old girl is listed in good condition at ECMC.
The Buffalo Public School District released the following statement:
“While the District cannot offer student identifier information, we certainly send our deepest condolences and sympathies to all the families, and everyone impacted by this unfortunate and horrific tragedy. During this time of bereavement, in anticipation of the range of emotions from our students and staff, the District is offering grief counseling services to the students and staff during this extremely difficult time.”