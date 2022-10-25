Teens killed in expressway crash in Buffalo identified

Buffalo Police released the names of the young people killed in a crash on the 198/33 interchange. The vehicle was stolen. One of the victims was a young mom.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 14-year-old girl killed would have celebrated her 15th birthday on November 1, according to her friends and family. Ahjanae Harper was also the mother of an infant girl.

The tragedy of the crash on the Scajaquada killed 4 young people. I’m learning more about the victims. The 14 y/o was a mother @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/LDZY6ldAm7 — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) October 25, 2022

Marcus Webster, 19, was another passenger killed. His family said he worked and attended school.

The faces of two young people killed in that crash on the 33/198 yesterday in Buffalo. They were passengers in a stolen vehicle @WGRZ Four were killed. The driver survived and will return to court in November pic.twitter.com/cmVNz3e1cf — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) October 25, 2022

The Monday morning accident stopped rush hour traffic. Police say the 16-year-old-driver was driving a stolen KIA.

He has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of the stolen property. As of now, he has been given an appearance ticket to return to court in November.

Below are the names of all of the victims:

Marcus Webster,19

Swazine Swindle,17

Kevin Payne,16

Ahjanae Harper,14

A 14-year-old girl is listed in good condition at ECMC.

The Buffalo Public School District released the following statement: