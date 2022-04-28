Teen sentenced for fatal stabbing at Ellicott Street bus station

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls teen is heading to prison for the fatal stabbing of another teen nearly two years ago.
The now 19-year-old female, who was 17-years-old at the time, was sentenced to the maximum term of 1 and 1/3 to 4 years behind bars.
The teen fatally stabbed a 17-year-old female during an altercation at the downtown bus station on Ellicott Street in Buffalo the night of May 29, 2020.
The victim, also from Niagara Falls, died from a single stab wound to her chest.
This past January, the defendant pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree. She was also granted youthful offender status by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan.