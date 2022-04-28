Teen sentenced for fatal stabbing at Ellicott Street bus station

The now 19-year-old female was 17-years-old at the time of the incident and was granted youthful offender status.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls teen is heading to prison for the fatal stabbing of another teen nearly two years ago.

The now 19-year-old female, who was 17-years-old at the time, was sentenced to the maximum term of 1 and 1/3 to 4 years behind bars.

The teen fatally stabbed a 17-year-old female during an altercation at the downtown bus station on Ellicott Street in Buffalo the night of May 29, 2020.

The victim, also from Niagara Falls, died from a single stab wound to her chest.