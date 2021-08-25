Teen clothing store rue21 returning to Buffalo area this fall

The retailer is coming to the second story of Walden Galleria this fall.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The teen clothing store rue21 is making its return to the Buffalo area.

The store will taking over the upper level space of Walden Galleria near Dick's Sporting Goods this fall.

While the retailer struggled in the past and closed its four stores in Western New York, it saw double digit growth during the pandemic.

“Recent new store openings have demonstrated the importance of our store channel to brand discovery and customer acquisition,” said rue21's CEO Bill Brand. “Our dynamic in-store experiences have driven customer loyalty and is our model for continued omni channel growth.”