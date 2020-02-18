BUFFALO, N.Y. — Put your pocket change to good use, Ted's Hot Dogs will be on sale for 93 cents on Wednesday.

Ted's is celebrating 93 years in Buffalo with 93 cent regular hot dogs.

The fast-food chain made the announcement on Facebook Monday saying the promotion is for their customer appreciation day. And you can get as many dogs as you like for lunch, or dinner, or both!

The deal will be good for regular-sized hot dogs, not the foot longs, but the sale will last all day on Wednesday.

RELATED: Ted's Hot Dogs: The beginning of an iconic Buffalo brand

RELATED: Black Restaurant Week: February 18-23, 2020