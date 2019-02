BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ted's Hot Dogs is celebrating its 92nd anniversary with a special deal for their customers.

Ted's will hold its annual Ted's Customer Appreciation Day on Wednesday, February 20.

In honor of the 92 years in business, Ted's will be selling their regular hot dogs for 92-cent all day long.

It's also auctioning off ten golden hot dog key chains online which get you buy-one, get-one-free hot dogs for life. That money will benefit the Ted's Youth Foundation.