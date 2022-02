The business has six other local spots in Amherst, Cheektowaga, Hamburg, Niagara Falls, West Seneca and Williamsville.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — uBreakiFix, a technology repair provider, recently added two Western New York locations to boost customer convenience.

The company, a subsidiary of Nashville-based Asurion, opened stores last month at 3955 Vineyard Drive, Dunkirk, and 2290 Delaware Ave., Buffalo.

The business has six other local spots in Amherst, Cheektowaga, Hamburg, Niagara Falls, West Seneca and Williamsville.