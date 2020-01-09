Technology helps push the conversation around law, justice

Viral videos of social and racial unrest are changing the narrative when it comes to holding the judicial system accountable.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Technology has changed the way we as a society do many things, for instance, the way we express and share our voices and views with others.

Lately, it has taken on an even bigger role, serving as a microscope through which people can view society.

From the cell phone video of George Floyd, to all the ones that have and continue to surface; videos, images and audio are magnifying the social and racial unrest happening around the country and here at home, collectively calling on the judicial system and leaders to do more.

Phillip Dabney Jr. has been a lawyer for 18 years and says things are different these days in courtrooms across America. By in large, technology has made dealing with some of the most difficult and painful parts of society undeniable and unavoidable.

"It forces our hand as a community and also as government to really deal with the circumstance that has always pervaded our society throughout the country," Dabney said.

Things like: racism, injustice, inequality, sexism, discrimination, and the list goes on.

As more people take to the streets with their cellphones, the more others are joining the movement and conversation. Conversations around the unrest that is unfolding in many communities.

"Much of this is the unfortunate nature of the beast based upon the times that we are living in," Dabney said. "Many people have been locked up and in their homes for weeks at a time with their feelings and that is pouring out."

But, there is hope.

While difficult to watch and listen to, these videos are calling on the justice system to pay attention and not turn a blind eye to important issues. From a local level to a federal level, the more people are share the more eyes can see.

As it were, technology is a proving to be a useful tool when it comes to raising awareness about topics that otherwise have been ignored - directly or indirectly.