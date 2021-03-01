Technical problem prevents some New Yorkers from certifying unemployment benefits Sunday morning

The New York State Department of Labor says this issue has been resolved and anyone looking to certify a claim can do so either online or by calling.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Did you have trouble trying to certify your claim for unemployment benefits Sunday morning? You're not alone.

Several Western New Yorkers reached out to 2 On Your Side for answers, and we took those questions to the state.

2 On Your Side reached out to Governor Andrew Cuomo's office and the New York State Department of Labor, who told us there was a technical issue that prevented some people from certifying for unemployment benefits.

The New York State Department of Labor says this issue has been resolved, and anyone looking to certify a claim should be able to do so either online or through the Department of Labor's automated phone system.

If you tried to certify your claim Sunday and received an error message, the New York State Department of Labor says you should log back into the system and certify again to "ensure your certification was captured."