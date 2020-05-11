Tech glitch causes backup near Lewiston/Queenston Bridge

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A computer glitch has caused the morning commute for many Western New Yorkers to slow to a crawl on the 190 North, according to Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash.

It's unclear what exactly the glitch was or what caused it, but it started at about 7:30 last night and is continuing early Thursday morning. It is causing a nearly 2 mile backup of truck traffic headed to the Lewiston/Queenston Bridge on the 190 North. The backup is from Witmer Road to Route 104, according to Traffic Tracker 2.