Tech event promotes women's involvement in STEM careers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Women's History Month has wrapped up, but the opportunities for women of all ages here in Western New York certainly continue throughout the year.

On Friday, 100 students from Buffalo schools stopped by M&T's Tech Academy at Seneca One, for an event focused on promoting STEM careers to women.

Career fields in science, technology, engineering, and math are historically dominated by men. But events like this one hope to swing the tide.

"We know at M&T Tech that representation matters. And it's essential that we create opportunities for folks from this community to see themselves as the professionals in the industry," Jesana Gadley, M&T Tech Academy Community Engagement Lead, said.

"I feel that I just want to be a pioneer in any field that I'm able to. I just want to make an impact on not only women, but men involved in those fields too, so they know that it's okay to be supportive and inclusive of other people who don't look like you." Brooklyn Bullock, Olmsted High School Senior said.