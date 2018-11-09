BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of veterans service organization Team Red, White and Blue gathered at Delaware Park before sunrise for an annual tribute to those who died on 9/11/01.

This is the sixth year for Team RWB's "Dawn to Dusk" event during which members circle the park's Ring Road while carrying American flags and a 9/11 remembrance flag which bears the names of the nearly 3,000 victims.

The annual event is a simple but powerful reminder of what happened on that day 17 years ago and the lives that were lost.

Team member and veteran Jeff Gray said people often stop the group to ask about Team RWB's mission or stop with a quick salute or handshake to thank them for keeping the victims' memories alive.

Team members began walking and running at sunrise and will continue nearly 13 hours until sunset.

© 2018 WGRZ