Teachers, students and parents protest outside City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday afternoon a protest was held by local educators. Gathered with students and parents, they called for change not only in terms of what kids "learn" in school but how they're treated and the resources that are available to them.

2 On Your Side heard from a few of the people protesting outside City Hall this afternoon:

"Black children deserve to have equal chances as white students do, and we need to keep fighting to set them up for success," said Hailey Glynn, a NorthPark School #50 teacher.

"It's clearly a system that's broken in a lot of areas, and as an educator, it's my job to make sure that I do my part to try to fix what I can," said Emily O'Shei, a teacher from Lakeshore Central.

"My daughter's life matters, my life matters, my grandsons lives matter, and my students and their families' lives matter. And if I don't come down here and represent them, or express my voice or my feelings, then I'm no better than anyone else," said Linda Mauras, a Buffalo Public School #33 teacher.