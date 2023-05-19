Teachers, local union open community food pantry in Cheektowaga-Sloan district

The idea for the community pantry is part of a community building project that was encouraged by the Teachers’ Association of Cheektowaga-Sloan’s statewide union, New York State United Teachers.



“Helping out in the community is union work,” said Amy Kochan, an earth science teacher and president of the Teachers’ Association of Cheektowaga-Sloan (TAC). “Teachers and local unions, like TAC and the Teamsters, care about students and the families who live here. We all know that our public schools unite us. They are the center of our community. So, when a part of our community is struggling, we all feel an obligation to step up and try to meet the need.”