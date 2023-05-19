Teachers, local union open community food pantry in Cheektowaga-Sloan district

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Teachers in the Cheektowaga-Sloan School District and the Teamsters Local #449 are partnering to open a community food pantry to address food insecurity and ensure students and families do not go hungry.
The new pantry will be located at the Teamster Local #449 headquarters at 2175 William Street in Cheektowaga.
The idea for the community pantry is part of a community building project that was encouraged by the Teachers’ Association of Cheektowaga-Sloan’s statewide union, New York State United Teachers.
“Helping out in the community is union work,” said Amy Kochan, an earth science teacher and president of the Teachers’ Association of Cheektowaga-Sloan (TAC). “Teachers and local unions, like TAC and the Teamsters, care about students and the families who live here. We all know that our public schools unite us. They are the center of our community. So, when a part of our community is struggling, we all feel an obligation to step up and try to meet the need.”
Teachers have been collecting non-perishable food, personal care items and household items to stock the pantry.
Teachers, student volunteers and union members will work together to keep the pantry open seven days a week.
It opens Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting.