KENMORE, N.Y. - It was an engagement one teacher from the Ken-Ton School District never expected. Her fiancé, also a teacher in the district, surprised her with a ring in front of the entire school.

"My principal came up to me before it all started and said he was going to need some teacher volunteers to do a demonstration on listening in front of the kids at the end and I was like, okay. I thought we were picking on the new teacher because I just got hired full time. So, I was like, yup, I'll do it," says Amanda Eichinger. "As soon as I took the blindfold off, Cory was there kneeling, and I couldn't think of anything else. It was just like, oh my goodness, what is happening. And, he asked. And I said, I don't even know if I said yes, but was just like a bobblehead, uh-huh."

Second grade teacher Amanda Eichinger and special education teacher Cory Martin met through their best friends while watching a Bills game almost four years ago. One graduated from Ken-East, the other from Ken-West. While they graduated the same year, they didn’t meet until they watched that Bills game together in 2014.

Now, they both teach in the district and they're engaged.

"I couldn't have asked for it to go any better. It was literally perfect. Her reaction was priceless, and it was all worth the nerves, but it was really fun," says Cory Martin.

Martin started planning the surprise over the summer when he asked Eichinger’s principal at Edison Elementary if he could propose at school. Only a handful of people knew, and they all kept it secret.

"No one even hinted at it. So, they're pretty good secret keepers over there," says Eichinger.

While the assembly got underway on Monday, Martin hid in the locker room with his mom and sister.

"We had to sit back there for probably like 25 minutes which was, it was about 20 minutes, but it was a long 20 minutes. I was pretty nervous back there to be honest. My sister and mother found it very funny that I was so nervous the whole time," Martin said.

Eichinger and Martin say the reaction from the hundreds of students who saw it all happen was priceless.

"It was kind of a delayed reaction among the kids because they're so young, so they don't really understand the whole concept of it, but," said Martin.

"They thought we got married," said Eichinger.

"Do you have any advice for people who are planning on popping the question?" asked 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik.

"Any advice? No, good luck. Enjoy the whole process. It was fun, and it's nerve-wracking like I said, but it was well worth it in the end, so enjoy it," says Martin.

"I loved it. Good job," said Eichinger.

The couple plans on getting married on Memorial Day weekend in 2020.

