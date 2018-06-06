BUFFALO, N.Y — It was a very special homecoming for a Western New York native. Jodi Kacz returned to Buffalo with her son she adopted a couple of years ago. He was her former student.

Kacz is a teacher in Phoenix, Arizona. She was even featured in People Magazine after she adopted one of her former students. Click here to watch Claudine Ewing’s original story from 2016.

Kacz waited over a year to finally bring her son home to meet her family face-to-face. The family had lunch at one of her favorite restaurants. Ted’s Hot Dogs on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Jodi’s dad was overjoyed to spend time with his grandson and his grandson was just as happy.

Jodi Kacz had one message, “I would 100% encourage people to consider adopting an older child because they are looked over so many times and they need the most love and they would be 100% loyal to you for everything you've done for them. He is a blessing in my life and like I said before, I couldn't imagine life without him."

There is a need in Erie and Niagara counties for hundreds of foster parents. Thousands of young kids are in the system awaiting homes. Last Saturday, many parents were recognized and given certificates for the work they’ve done including Lydia Szyfranski.

