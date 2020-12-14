TCB restaurant to open second location at 1275 Delaware Avenue

TCB, which specializes in gourmet tacos, craft beer, and cocktails will open its second location at 1275 Delaware Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The restaurant Tacos, Community and Beer (TCB) is coming to downtown Buffalo.

Developer TM Montante announced Monday TCB, which specializes in gourmet tacos, craft beer, and cocktails will open its second location at 1275 Delaware Avenue.

This will be the TCB's second location. Their first location is located on Transit Road in East Amherst The Delaware Avenue location will include a dining area, bar and patio.

“We knew as soon as we stepped onto the 1275 Delaware site that this was going to be the perfect location to bring TCB to Buffalo,” said McKissock. “We got an awesome sense of community looking up and down Delaware Avenue. We can’t wait to be a part of it and bring the TCB experience to Buffalo in this fantastic new location!”

“TCB is a strong and emerging brand and their presence at this location, and especially a spacious outdoor patio, is going to help create some much needed vibrancy and foot traffic in this iconic neighborhood,” said Dan Crowther, Project Manager, TM Montante Development.

“Bringing in TCB is a significant step forward for the development of 1275 Delaware and it will create some significant momentum in our efforts to bring other commercial tenants to this location and to Lancaster Square," added Crowther.

TCB expects to open in spring 2021 and will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner.