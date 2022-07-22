x
Tax breaks, real estate closing to pave way for Zephyr's cannabis production center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After more than three years of planning, the California-based development team that wants to build a cannabis R&D and production complex at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park said construction on the first phase of the project will start later this year.

Laborers Way 1, an affiliate of Encinitas, Calif.-based Zephyr Investments LLC, filed paperwork July 20 with the Erie County Industrial Development Agency seeking a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes package.

Phase one would be the construction of a 75,000-square-foot building, the first in a planned 1.25 million-square-foot cannabis R&D and production complex on 47 acres of vacant land. The project will cost $27.8 million and could employ 54 people, according documents filed with the ECIDA.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

