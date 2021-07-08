Tax breaks proposed for Niagara Falls project that would produce low wage jobs

Value of proposed grants, tax breaks and gift of property for bar-restaurant-meeting complex approach $200,000 per job.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Generating business growth in downtown Niagara Falls has proven to be a challenge for years.

A state agency charged with job creation has adopted a unique approach, even by Western New York standards.

The state-run USA Niagara Development Corp. gave Buffalo-based T.M. Montante Development four properties valued at nearly $1 million in the city’s Third Street business district.

Now, as the company plans to renovate and reopen two Third Street buildings— one as a small event center and the other as a brewery and restaurant— state and county economic development officials are preparing to sweeten the pot with $1.7 million in tax breaks, credits and grants.

What do taxpayers get in exchange for the $2.65 million subsidy package?