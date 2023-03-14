A popular Thai restaurant in Buffalo's Elmwood Village delays closing to May.

A popular Elmwood Avenue restaurant will now remain open through May 27.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The popular Thai restaurant Taste of Siam will stay open a little longer than expected.

The Elmwood Avenue restaurant was going to close on March 25, but owner Mimi Sysomboune Robinson tells 2 On Your Side, the new closing date is now Saturday, May 27.

The dining area will be open with limited seating.

Sunday and Monday, the restaurant will be closed.

Tuesday the hours are 3-8 pm; Wednesday and Thursday 12-8 pm and Friday and Saturday 12-9 pm.

Robinson said the landlord asked them to stay a couple more months than planned and it will also give the staff a chance to find other work.

GM Buffalo!! We have extended our closing date and you have us for 2 more months…. Yayyyyyyy!! Closing Date May 27, 2023 🥹🥹 Posted by Taste of Siam on Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Taste of Siam has been at 810 Elmwood Avenue for 10 years.

The family-owned business has been serving Thai cuisine for lunch, dinner, and special occasions in Buffalo for over two decades.

When asked if they are closing, Robinson said in February, "it's been it's been rough, with inflation and everything, the rise of rent, the rise of food costs," but she noted the time has come to longer rent a building for the restaurant.

"I mean the restaurant I love, it has like this charm to it. It used to be an old house and several other businesses. "It's an older building, it needs a lot of updates," she said.

The plan after the restaurant closes is to hopefully open a new restaurant in the future. "We would like to own our building instead of renting," Robinson said. The ideal location would be in the city of Buffalo.