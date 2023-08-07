Taste of Ellicottville happening this weekend

The Taste of Ellicottville is returning on August 12 and 13 in the Village of Ellicottville.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Looking to try some delicious new food in a beautiful ski town? Ellicottville will be hosting its annual Taste of Ellicottville on August 12 and 13 from noon - 4 p.m.

The 4-block village will have a wide variety of restaurants for guests to try food from, and is presented by Sysco, and the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce.

The event is also searching for the kid's choice judges during the event, and people can apply or nominate kids here.

The event will not only have great food but also family-friendly events, and activities for all ages.

Close to twenty restaurants are preparing to serve up some of their most notable menu items “café-style" when the Taste... Posted by Ellicottville, NY on Wednesday, August 2, 2023