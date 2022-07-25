Taste of Clarence & Cruise Night scheduled for Monday, August 1

The 18th annual event will take place rain or shine at the Main St. Clarence Town Park.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Food and fun are on the agenda for the 18th annual Taste of Clarence & Cruise night next week.

The event will take place rain or shine from noon - 8 p.m. at the Main St. Clarence Town Park. The Taste, sponsored by the Clarence Chamber of Commerce, is one of the largest attended events in the town.

This year, 12 restaurants and six food trucks will be on hand to satisfy everyone's appetite. The 'Silver Spoon,' voted by attendees, will be awarded to the best overall restaurant.

In addition to the food, over 300 classic cars will be on display. If you're interested in showing yours off, registration is strongly encouraged to guarantee you a spot.

There will also be a huge Chinese basket raffle and 50/50s. The Clarence Rotary Club Foundation will be drawing for the winner of a 2022 Porsche or $45,000 cash prize.

Live bands, cooking and other demonstrations will entertain the crowd throughout the day.

"This is the summer event that you don’t want to miss drawing folks from Akron, Newstead, Alden and other local areas," said Mark Medole, Clarence Chamber Board Chair. "The event offers something for everyone allowing the opportunity of bringing our communities together to socialize with neighbors, friends, business associates and family."