BUFFALO, N.Y. — Organizers are getting ready for the 36th Annual Taste of Buffalo, presented by Tops Markets, in downtown Buffalo.

The nation's largest two-day food event previewed what festival-goers can expect this year on Friday.

Some of the highlights include 56 restaurants and food trucks, six local wineries, and "Rookie Row". That area, along Delaware Avenue between Chippewa and Johnson Park, will feature the Taste's nine new restaurants, such as Buffalo Soul Catering, Cali Eats, The Draft Room, Rachel's Mediterranean Grill, and Sweet Life Dessert Experience.

Guests can also enjoy live music and entertainment throughout the festival, like cooking demonstrations from celebrity chefs.

Also new this year is the pricing. While the festival remains free to attend, food and drink tickets will be $1. For example, if a food item was one ticket, it would cost $1 to try it.

Proceeds from the Tops Market tent will benefit People, Inc.

For more information on the festival, check out the Taste of Buffalo website here.