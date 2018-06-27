The Taste of Buffalo is just around the corner and the summer tradition will be even bigger for its 35 year.

The food festival has ended at Chippewa Street, but this year it will stretch up Delaware Avenue all the way to Johnson Park.

"It's just exciting to have our event right in the center of Buffalo," Taste of Buffalo chair Richard McDermott said. "We feel that that's a jewel and we get to use it for our festival, so it's quite exciting."

The even is going to have its own special homebrew called "Cheers to 35 Years," thanks to contest winner Adam Akers.

The Taste of Buffalo is on Saturday, July 7 from 11:00 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday, July 8 from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

