Taste of Buffalo named best in the nation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Queen City has a new jewel to add to its crown. USA Today reports that The Taste of Buffalo is ranked number one in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice travel award contest in the Best City Food Festival category.

2023 Chair Elizabeth Mamot said, “Receiving this national recognition is a testament to both the diverse collection of excellent restaurants that make Buffalo such a popular food destination as well as the dedicated, hardworking team behind the scenes who make the Taste possible year after year," adding “It’s an incredible honor to receive such an award, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from around the country to enjoy the 40th iteration of the Taste of Buffalo!”