Taste of Buffalo announces 14th annual poster art contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the Taste of Buffalo being less than five months away, event organizers are inviting local artists to submit their best designs for the 2022 poster art contest.

The 14th annual Taste of Buffalo Poster Art Contest invites artists to capture the essence of the annual summer festival through original works of art. Those 13 years old and older will be able to submit their original designs starting Feb. 20. Entries for the poster art contest will be accepted until April 15.

A winner will be selected from two categories, children 13-17 years old and adults 18 years old and older. The winners of each category will be awarded a cash prize of $500. Organizers say one grand prize winner will then be picked from the two finalists.

The grand prize winner will receive an additional $500 prize, and their artwork will be used as the official 2021 Taste of Buffalo poster and be used for other marketing materials.

According to Tops, winners of the contest will be announced on or around April 21.

"We’re always excited to see the many entries that are submitted each year. Buffalo is made up of so many talented artists and we love that the Taste of Buffalo is another way to highlight the creativity of Western New Yorkers,” said Luke Baecker, chair of the 2022 Taste of Buffalo.

The Taste of Buffalo will return to the Queen City on July 9 and July 10 in Niagara Square and on part of Delaware Avenue.

For a full list of design guidelines and rules, click here.