Tappo Day Club apologizes for dress code requirements

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several people reached out to 2 On Your Side over the past couple of days about a dress code that was recently posted at the Tappo Day Club in Black Rock.

Many called the dress code discriminatory and racist.

The dress code said patrons could not wear ripped jeans, hoodies, flat brim hats, and women's headwraps were at security's discretion.

2 On You Side contacted Tappo Day Club owner Rocco Termini on Wednesday. Termini, who opened the club last month, would not answer questions about the dress code.

On Thursday, however, the dress code was gone. Termini also shared a message on social media saying the dress code was in response to a fight at the grand opening last month but in hindsight, it was "offensive."