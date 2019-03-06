BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their Amur tigers.

Tamari, 11, passed away Saturday from chronic gastrointestinal illness, which she has had for several years, but became less responsive for treatment.

Tamari had a history of cancer, and when Zoo staff examined her recently, they discovered significant masses in her body. Because of this, the Buffalo Zoo veterinary staff made the decision to euthanize her.

Tamari was born at the Buffalo Zoo in 2007 to Sungari and Toma. Zoo officials say she loved to swim in the rain, roll around in cinnamon scents and she was always watchful of her surroundings.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Rhino at the Buffalo Zoo almost ready to give birth to fourth calf

Sand Cats are a Sensation at the Buffalo Zoo

Buffalo Zoo says goodbye to Agnes the Giraffe