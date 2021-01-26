Talking Leaves Books reopens to the public

The bookstore is back open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and by special appointment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A long time tenant on Elmwood Avenue has officially reopened to the public for in-person shopping.

Our non-profit partners at Buffalo Business First reported back in November that Talking Leaves Books was struggling because of the pandemic, cutting most of its workforce to keep things afloat. The few employees that were left just couldn't keep up with online orders.

Concerned shoppers launched a crowdfunding campaign, raising more than $82,000 dollars.

Now, the store is back open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and by special appointment. The bookstore will continue its phone and pickup hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Face masks are required.

Talking Leaves Books posted the following message on it's website:

"The past eleven months have been challenging for everyone, and we hope this finds you all safe and healthy as the pandemic rages on. We feel extremely fortunate and excited to finally welcome our customers back to the store this week, while following all CDC and government guidelines (see below). As the state of this public health emergency changes from day to day, we will remain focused on keeping staff and customers safe and informed.

"Whether you are looking for engagement or escape, we’re confident you’ll find something on the shelves that has been awaiting discovery, hidden in the shadows of the web site, but in full view inside the store.