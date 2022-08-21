Taking It To The Streets festival returns this weekend after 2 years

Popular gospel singer Lemmie Battles will be performing Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the summer we've seen many events and festivals here in Western New York return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

On Saturday, the long-running gospel festival "Taking it to the Streets" made its comeback.

It was back with music, food, vendors, and even COVID shots being offered at MLK Park.

Backpacks and school supplies will be given out tomorrow.

This year the non-profit group is all about making sure those in the community that might need support know exactly where to get it now.

The founder of Taking It To The Streets, Anita Williams said bringing the event back for necessary for our community.

"We need to come back together. For more than one reason. This event is 34 years old. It's taken place every year except 20-20 and 20-21 due to what we went through the pandemic and then you turn around here in Buffalo and you go through that mass, horrible slaying over at Tops, so yes it's necessary right now."

There is a long list of musical guests.

