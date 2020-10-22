Take the Big Apple Crunch Challenge and support local agriculture

8th annual event aimed at inspiring people to buy a New York State apple during harvest to help support local agriculture and family farms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You know what they say about an apple a day? Well, apple farms across the state are hoping you take the old adage to heart, especially today.

New York State is the second leading producer of the tasty fruit in the country. The 8th annual Big Apple Crunch Challenge hopes to encourage folks to buy a New York State apple now that harvest time is here and help support local agriculture and family farms.

"It is important for consumers to know that a significant industry is right in their own backyard and that New York has a reputation for producing some of the most flavorful apples in the world, thanks to our ideal geography, climate and soils and the 600 apple growers in the state who have a wealth of multigenerational knowledge and experience", said Cynthia Haskins, President of the NY Apple Association.

As part of the "Big Apple Crunch Challenge" on Thursday, October 22, the FarmOn! Foundation hopes at 2 p.m. everyone will take a big bite of their favorite NY grown apple variety.