Take part in Erie County, Albright-Knox’s Park Art Challenge

To take part in the challenge and share your photo, you must use the hashtag: “#ErieCountyParkArt.”

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Are you looking for a fun, interactive activity to get you out of the house and into some local parks? Erie County and Albright-Knox have teamed up for a 'Parks Art Challenge.'

The art museum took to Twitter to share their first challenge: try to find a bridge or cave in a park throughout Erie County and take a picture of it.

To take part in the challenge and share your photo, you must use the hashtag: “#ErieCountyParkArt.”

The goal behind this initiative is to get outside and explore parks in Erie County in August while also sharing the beauty of the parks through photography.