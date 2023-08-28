TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Lockport

The winning ticket is worth $17,458.50 and was sold at a Crosby's at 4531 Lake Avenue in Lockport.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the August 27 TAKE 5 midday drawing in Western New York.

The lottery said TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers here to find if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening draw.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.