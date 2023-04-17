TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Depew

The winning ticket is worth $18,475.00 and was sold at the Tops Market at 4777 Transit Road in Depew.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the April 17 TAKE 5 drawing in Western New York.

The winning ticket is worth $18,475.00 and was sold at the Tops Market at 4777 Transit Road in Depew, according to the news release.

The lottery said TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers here to find if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening draw.