TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced Sunday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the April 1 TAKE 5 drawing.

The winning ticket is worth $39,284.00 and was sold at the Tops Market on Niagara Falls Blvd, according to the news release.

The lottery said TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers here to find if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening draw.