TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced Saturday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the February 3 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing.

The ticket was worth $40,804.50 and was bought at the Tops on Maple Road.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawings.

The New York Lottery said it continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.6 billion in the fiscal year 2021-22 to help support education in New York State.