TAKE 5 top-prize sold in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold in Niagara Falls on Saturday.

The TAKE 5 Evening Drawing ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven at 5802 Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls and is worth $44,222.00.

TAKE 5 players can check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers.