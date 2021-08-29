TAKE 5 top-prize sold in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket was sold in Niagara Falls on Saturday.
The TAKE 5 Evening Drawing ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven at 5802 Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls and is worth $44,222.00.
TAKE 5 players can check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers.
TAKE 5 drawings are televised twice every day, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.